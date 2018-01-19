Remember Swami Om? The self-proclaimed godman who was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 10 house due to his distasteful and indecent actions is back in the news with yet another outlandish claim, this time about Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

A video has surfaced on social media where the controversial baba is seen claiming that Shilpa Shinde went inside the Bigg Boss 11 because he persuaded her to do so. Fascinating, isn't it?

He went on to say that he even told host Salman Khan to treat her nicely inside the house and asked the Colors TV team to make her the winner of the season.

Now, this is even more thought-provoking, isn't it?

If the show and the people associated with it obey Swami Om as much as he claims, maybe he should've requested them to not throw him out of the house, and, even better, announce him the ultimate winner of the 10th season of the controversial show!

Oh wait, there might be a possibility that his divine powers may not function in a closed environment, similar to that of "Jaadoo" from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya (2003).

Now Swami OM Claims He sent Shilpa Shinde to BB11 and Told Colors and Salman to make him Winner?????????#ShilpaShinde #HinaKhan #Biggboss11 #VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/ljCCPvUJD4 — The Reality Shows↩ (@TheRealityShows) January 18, 2018

Maybe that is the reason he got beaten up several times by people in public places in the past.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 10, Swami was seen using abusive and derogatory language and passing misogynistic comments about every female contestant. He crossed a line when he threw urine at Bani J and Rohan Mehra, who slapped him in return.

This is not the first time Swami Om has claimed credit for someone else's success. A couple of months ago, he said Dhinchak Pooja's cringe-inducing pop song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj was actually written and composed by him.