The latest buzz suggests that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen romancing R Madhavan in her next movie Fanney Khan.

According to Mid-Day, the makers of Fanney Khan have finalised Madhavan as Aishwarya's love interest in the movie. The two had last featured in a movie together 10 years back in Guru, which however did not portray them as love pair. However, there is still no official confirmation on the male lead of the film.

Recently, a lot of hullabaloo had happened when it was reported that Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay Oberoi was approached to play the hero opposite Aishwarya, but he rumoured to have rejected due to the actress' previous affair with Vivek.

Akshay had faced much flak on social media due to the rumour. However, the actor had later denied the rumours and cleared the air with a tweet saying, "You really think anyone in their right mind would refuse to work with THE Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Don't believe everything you read".

He had later issued a more detailed statement as well, in which Akshay had revealed that he was shortlisted for the role but was later rejected by the makers themselves.

"Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh sir. Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately, I wasn't the one who was finalised for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but maybe next time," he had said in the statement.