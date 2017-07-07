In what could turn out to be a trendsetter in smartphone industry, RED Company that is known for making high-end professional cameras is foraying into the smartphone market, and with a difference. It has announced a holographic phone called Hydrogen One.

The announcement comes even as gadget lovers across the globe are taking about the upcoming iPhone 8 from Apple and Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung that are expected to be launched in the next few months, before the end of the third quarter.

Touted as the world's first Holographic media machine, the Hydrogen One claims to give users a multi-dimensional content without glasses, headset or other devices. It is a standalone unlocked multi-band smartphone running on an Android operating system.

The device sports a 5.7-inch Hydrogen Holographic display with nanotechnology that seamlessly switches between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content, and interactive games.

A proprietary H3O algorithm that converts stereo sound into expansive multi-dimensional audio is been embedded in the operating system and the headset is modular. The device will also "integrate into the professional RED camera program, working together with Scarlet, EPIC and Weapon as a user interface and monitor," according to the company.

Here are some of the key features of the Hydrogen One:

- View all traditional 2D content normally at full-screen resolution

- View holographic RED Hydrogen 4-View content (H4V)

- View stereo 3D content

- View 2D/3D VR, AR and MR

The device is currently available for pre-orders on RED official website at $1,195 for the Aluminium version and $1,595 for the Titanium model. The current price is only for a limited time and doesn't include tax, shipping and handling charges.

The shipment of the Hydrogen One is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018 and it will come with a USB-C cable charger, an expandable Micro SD card slot and a special token for ordering early.

This means we will see world's first Holographic smartphone at least by March 2018, a few months after Apple's iPhone 8 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 hit the stores. With its price starting at $1,195, this futuristic holographic smartphone will give the high-end flagships a run for its money and could even belittle them.