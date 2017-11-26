Naya Rivera, who is former star of TV musical Glee, has been arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery on Saturday night following a fight with her husband Ryan Dorsey.

In a video published by a local news station WSAV-TV, the 30-year-old actress is seen had-cuffed while being arraigned. WSAZ further reported that the actress was released on a $1000 PR bond and picked up by her father-in-law.

Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey, who plays Dime-Bag, a duplicitous thief in Ray Donovan, has claimed that the Glee star hit him in the head and lip while they were taking their two-year-old son for a walk.

Rivera and Dorsey got married in July 2014 and announced in last November that they were heading for a divorce.

They told PEOPLE in November: "After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together.

"We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."

But the pair called off their divorce last month as Rivera told PEOPLE, "It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together."

Before Ryan Dorsey, Rivera was engaged to the American rapper Big Sean.