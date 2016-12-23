There are plenty of good deeds you can do to end 2016 on a positive note. While you plan your Christmas and New Year celebrations, you can simultaneously make these special occasions worth cherishing for a lot of underprivileged kids.

Snapdeal is using its e-commerce platform to help shoppers donate "happiness boxes" to underprivileged kids across more than 25 NGOs in India on Christmas and New Year. The e-commerce site has also partnered with Uber and UrbanClap to help donors be part of these celebrations.

"It is the season of celebrations and what better way to spread warmth and cheer, than to put smiles on the faces of children. We are excited and thankful to all our partners, and our customers for helping us ring in Christmas and New Year in a very special and meaningful way," Rajnish Wahi, ‎Senior Vice-President of corporate affairs and communications at Snapdeal, said in a statement.

As of this writing, more than 18,000 happiness boxes have been contributed to NGOs, which include Teach for India, GiveIndia, World Vision India, Bharti Foundation, Akshaya Patra, Samarthanam and others.

Happiness box for 5 kids includes 5 pencil boxes, 1 frisbee, 10 balloons, 5 balloon whistles, 5 party caps and 12 frills. The price of each box is Rs100 and you can choose to donate these boxes to up to 2,500 kids.

There is also an option to anonymously make the donations. Donors can simply go to Snapdeals' dedicated site, choose the number of kids you wish to donate to, and proceed to payment.

If you are wondering how Uber and UrbanClap's partnership helps in this, then you would will glad to know that donors can be a part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations arranged for the children at the NGOs. After making a donation, Snapdeal will send out official invites and celebration calendars for till January 20, 2017, so donors can participate in any of these celebrations.

Uber's partnership with Snapdeal's initiative helps customers in reaching the celebration venue and UrbanClap will provide party planners to ensure the smooth functioning of these celebrations. You can choose the NGO of your choice and convenience as the celebrations will be held at over 100 locations across Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi and Gujarat.