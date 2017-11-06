A fake photo of Salman Khan kissing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral on social media. The picture has been morphed pretty skillfully, leaving some of the fans quite baffled.

It is said that do not believe everything on web, and this incident validates the saying. The image is fake and has been morphed very skillfully. Any naïve person would believe the photo to be genuine, and that is what has been happening.

Although most of the fans are smart enough to comprehend that the picture is photoshopped, there are a few who got shocked to see the former couple getting cosy again.

A number of fan pages on Instagram have been sharing the photo with captions suggesting they are missing the former jodi. It appears that the fans of Salman and Aishwarya still cannot get over the fact that the two stars are no longer together. Salman is apparently enjoying his singlehood, and Aish is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Aish & salman #realy? #aishwaryarai #salmankhan #bollywood A post shared by aishwarya rai (@aishwaryafx) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Salman and the former Miss World's love story had started during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. They had dated for some time, but the duo had an ugly breakup. Since then, Aishwarya and Salman have never come back together on-screen or off-screen.

However, this act of seeing Salman and his former lady love back together by morphing pictures certainly is not a good thing to do, as she is now a wife and a mother too.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's look from her upcoming movie Fanney Khan has been leaked on social media. The team was shooting a scene on an open road when a biker crashed into a crew member.

This created ruckus on the sets and some pictures of Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor from the sets of Fanney Khan got leaked.