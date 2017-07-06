Actor Soubin Shahir is all set to make a mark in Mollywood as an independent director with the upcoming Malayalam movie Parava. He has associated with filmmakers Fazil, Siddique, Rafi-Mecartin, P. Sukumar, Santhosh Sivan, Rajeev Ravi, and Amal Neerad. Now, Dulquer Salmaan, who appears in an extended cameo role in the movie, has called Parava a special movie.

The makers released the lyrical video of a song from the movie. DQ shared his favourite track from the movie on his Facebook page and wrote: "So here's a nice little surprise for all of you ! My favourite track from #Parava ! This is a lyric video featuring all the making stills from the song. I think you'll get a picture of just how special this film is gonna be. Enjoy !!! ❤❤ !! [sic].

The song titled Pyaar Pyaar is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, while Rex Vijayan has composed and gave voice to the song.

Meanwhile, Dulquer's good words on his friend Soubin's maiden directorial venture has surely raised the expectations of the audience. From the stills, it is understood that Parava stars two child artistes in main roles.

Interestingly, Parava has star kids of three yesteryear actors, including Aby's son Shane Nigam, Harisree Ashokan's son Arjun Ashokan and late comedian Zainudeen's son Zinil Zainudeen in main roles. Meanwhile, DQ's 'lion's mane' has already impressed the audience after few photos from the location were leaked online.

Soubin and Muneer Ali have jointly penned the script of Parava, which is the production venture of Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

Watch the lyrical video of Parava song here:

