After winning the hearts of Malayali and Tamil audience, young actress Sai Pallavi is all set to make a mark in Tollywood. While many actresses choose not to dub their portions in other language movies, Sai is different as she has given her own voice for her roles in the Malayalam movies Premam and Kali.

Now, the video of her dubbing for the Telugu movie Fidaa has surfaced online, and the actress is seen transforming herself into a Telugu girl.

"Sai Pallavi's transformation to a Telangana girl... "Baadkov" - a girl's retort to hooligans... Cut short sadly...Anyway... Picture abhi baaki hai! [sic]," Sekhar Kammula, writer and director of Fidaa, wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Premam actress has thanked the filmmaker for making her enjoy the dubbing session of her debut Telugu project. "Introducing the gal who was always scared of Dubbing Thank you Sekhar Garu for making me enjoy the whole process ❤️ P.S .I still wish we had dubbed Baadkov instead of badmaash [sic]," Sai wrote on her social media page.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the makers have released the official teaser of Fidaa that shows Sai's character shouting at some hooligans during a train journey. Varun Tej's character is also introduced in the 29-second video, which trends on 25th position on YouTube India, at the time of reporting. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, the movie also stars Raja Chembolu, Sai Chand, Sharanya Pradeep, Geetha Bhaskar and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser video here: