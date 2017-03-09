After Karan Johar and Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, another Bollywood couple is eager to welcome a new member to their family.

Popular actress Mandira Bedi, who played a key role in the 1990s' iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and her director-producer husband Rraj Kaushal are willing to adopt a girl child. The couple has a five-year-old son Vir and is now looking for a little girl to complete their family. In fact, they have even named her Tara.

Rraj made a public appeal on Facebook on the International Women's Day on March 8, asking fans to help them connect with their Tara. In the heart-warming post, the producer has mentioned that they are looking for a baby girl aged two to four, and not a newborn.

"An honest Appeal this Women's Day. My son Vir needs a little sister. Vir 'ji' as the name suggests means older brother. He turns 6 in June. We always wanted a little sister for him. We have been through enough adoption procedures but don't want a newborn. We want and need an angel aged 2 to 4 years. Any caste. Any color. Any creed. An Indian child from any corner of our beautiful country," a part of his post read.

He also has assured that Tara will have the same privilege as that of his son Vir. "Please help us. Share this so that we can get our Tara home for Vir. After all every brother deserves a star sister. Please help complete our family. Message me in my inbox," he added.

Recently, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee revealed that they are set to adopt two girls, aged six and nine, after the completion of the paperwork. The couple took the decision after the Wajah Tum Ho actor met the orphaned girls at his native place in Jarampur, a small village in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Karan became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy.

