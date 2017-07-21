All eyes are on the Moto Z2 Force as Motorola prepares to unveil it next week but there is one thing that may upset its fans even though it remains a speculation until launched. However, one can't ignore pre-release leaks completely as they turn out true in most cases.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce the Moto Z2 Force along with Moto X4 on Tuesday, July 25. It is also reported that the Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+ too will be unveiled at the same event but it is not confirmed at the moment.

We will come to know what the Moto Z2 Force has in store after a few days but popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has revealed a shocker ahead of its launch by tweeting that its battery could be 22 percent smaller than its predecessor's.

Thinner Moto Z2 Force loses over 20% battery capacity; U.S. version has worst specs https://t.co/rblbu2eDz9 pic.twitter.com/SM5dQW5HXX — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 20, 2017

The fact is that everyone is ruing about the way smartphones eat up battery and extensive users have to charge their phonrs several times a day. So, lowering battery instead of increasing will surely not go down well with Motorola fans unless the company comes with a reasonable explaination or alternative.

It is reported that the upcoming Moto Z2 Force will be powered by a 2,730mAh battery as against 3,500mAh (with fast battery charging technology) seen in its predecessor Moto Z Force that was released last year.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the Moto Z2 Force is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED POLED display with 1440p screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and comes packed with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. However, the US version will reportedly have a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

It is also reported that the handset will have a dual 12MP main camera setup, a 5MP secondary camera with a front-facing LED flash.