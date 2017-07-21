Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India Close
All eyes are on the Moto Z2 Force as Motorola prepares to unveil it next week but there is one thing that may upset its fans even though it remains a speculation until launched. However, one can't ignore pre-release leaks completely as they turn out true in most cases.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce the Moto Z2 Force along with Moto X4 on Tuesday, July 25. It is also reported that the Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+ too will be unveiled at the same event but it is not confirmed at the moment.

We will come to know what the Moto Z2 Force has in store after a few days but popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has revealed a shocker ahead of its launch by tweeting that its battery could be 22 percent smaller than its predecessor's.

The fact is that everyone is ruing about the way smartphones eat up battery and extensive users have to charge their phonrs several times a day. So, lowering battery instead of increasing will surely not go down well with Motorola fans unless the company comes with a reasonable explaination or alternative.

Moto Z Force as seen on Motorola site
It is reported that the upcoming Moto Z2 Force will be powered by a 2,730mAh battery as against 3,500mAh (with fast battery charging technology) seen in its predecessor Moto Z Force that was released last year.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the Moto Z2 Force is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED POLED display with 1440p screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and comes packed with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. However, the US version will reportedly have a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

It is also reported that the handset will have a dual 12MP main camera setup, a 5MP secondary camera with a front-facing LED flash.

Moto Z Force as seen on Motorola site
