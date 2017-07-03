Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Her charm and beauty make fans go weak in their knees. Now, she has proved herself to be a princess in real life as well in the latest photoshoot for a jewellery brand for which is the brand ambassador, too.

Reason why top Bollywood actors rejected Deepika Padukone's Padmavati revealed and it will shock you

In the pictures, Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous and no less than a fairytale princess in a range of dresses. In another picture, which is apparently from the jewellery ad, the actress is seen in a royal Indian princess look which makes us wonder if her look from Padmavati will somewhat be similar to this. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati.

Recently, Deepika made headlines when she received a special invitation to join Oscars Academy 2017 and vote in for the Oscars. She is one among many Indian actors who have been invited to the prestigious award ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress is busy shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer will be seen as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji while Shahid will essay the role of Rani Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor.

Recently, there were reports that the actress would work with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor again in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next. The actors were apparently in talks regarding the project. However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Tanishq Presents Jewels of Royalty ?????? @deepikapadukone A post shared by Deepika Padukone FC (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:03am PDT