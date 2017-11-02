Gaming technology company Razer has finally forayed into the smartphone industry, and it has made an impressive or rather killing entry with its first handset, Razer Phone.

Donning a rectangular look sans rounded corners like you see in most smartphones today, the new phone appears to have been designed to enhance gaming experience as it is convenient to hold with two hands. It has Dolby ATMOS and THX certified stereo speakers and 120 Hz refresh rate on its UltraMotion screen. It even has the potential to beat flagships like Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone X in terms of specifications.

It is to be seen if the Razer Phone can put the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X to shame but it surely is a device that will catch your attention. It is currently available for pre-order but is set to be launched in North America and Europe on November 17. However, it is not known when it will come to Asia.

Also read: You can test for cancer with your iPhone now; find out how

The Razer Phone sports a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD screen with 1,440x2560 pixels (513 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo) and comes packed with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage (with microSD card).

It also features a dual 12MP main camera with f1.75 wide angle lens and 2x telephoto zoom and dual LED flash, an 8 MP front-snapper with f2.0 wide angle lens, and a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

Should you buy Razer Phone or Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone X?

It's hard to say but we can provide you with the details of the handsets to give a fair idea of what they offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 key specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density)

Processor: Exynos 8895 Octa processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for USA and China)

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (Android 8.0 Oreo update coming soon)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot)

Camera: Dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash.

8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,300mAh with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0)

Apple's iPhone X key specifications

Display: 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density)

Processor: A11 Bionic chipset with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Operating system: iOS 11

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64GB/256GB

Camera: Dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash

7MP TrueDepth snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos

Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) and fast charging technology

Pricing

Razer Phone comes with a price tag of $699, while iPhone X is priced at $999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $1149 for the 3GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price starts at $950.