Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller, who announced her departure from the Lifetime's reality show, will have a replacement soon. And, it's none other than Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke.

Amid the controversy about Abby's departure, Cheryl will be taking the position of the coach on the Lifetime's dance reality show. Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to announce her departure from the show while she accused the Lifetime producers of constantly manipulating, disrespecting, and using her.

"It's a go with or without Abby. It's been up in the air because the network said it's either all of the cast or they weren't doing any [more episodes]," Entertainment Tonight quoted an insider as saying.

Also read: 'Dance Moms' coach Abby Lee Miller bids goodbye to the reality show ahead of prison term

The former DWTS pro, Cheryl Burke, seems to be excited about her next chapter, according to the ET report. "I am very excited to work with the kids. I have seen the show, yes. Of course I have!"

Talking about stepping in for Miller, the 32-year-old dancer said that her experience has so far "been amazing."

Headed to my Love on the Floor auditions. High pony ✅. Leather jacket ✅ #CeeBee hoodie ✅ A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

"Honestly, this is a great change for me," Burke revealed. "I'm teaching very, very talented kids and very passionate mothers. It's kind of a full circle [moment] because I was that kid and I had that type of mom that was very passionate about my career and very supportive."

She added: "I love working with talented kids, so I'm very excited."

Later ET caught up with former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller who said that Burke is "great" for the remainder of this season of Dance Moms, but she doesn't think she's her replacement. "I don't think she's replacing me, I think it's going to be a different vibe."

She added: "I only met her once at a housewarming party a couple weeks ago. I'm glad that someone who has worked on a network show for as long as she has on Dancing With the Stars is going to see what I've been working with for seven years."

One of the moms, Holly Frazier, posted a photo of her daughter Nia Sioux with contestants Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Cameron Bridges at 8 Count Dance Academy in Los Angeles while captioning it, "An end of an era, the beginning of our future."

Lifetime is yet to officially comment on Miller's announcement.