Shockingly, 70 percent of men experience impotency or erectile dysfunction (ED) at some point in their life. But, don't worry. Kegels or pelvic floor exercise could help men cure the dysfunction and get longer and stronger erections.

The base of the penis is surrounded by a network of elaborate muscles which are known as pelvic floors. These create a foundation for your bowel, bladder and sexual health, a Daily Star report said.

Ageing leads to weakening of these muscles and numerous penis-related problems.

Strengthening the pelvic muscles may help ED and premature ejaculation, a new study in the Journal of Urology revealed.

It was found that 75 percent of men improved erectile function after they did kegels, according to a 2005 study.

How exactly to perform the pelvic floor exercise:

Kegels consists of four simple steps -- contracting, holding, releasing and repeating. It is beneficial for both men and women.

Pelvic floor muscles are the ones which you use to stop from peeing. You need to tighten them by contracting the muscles, hold it for three seconds, then relax for three seconds and repeat the process for 30 times in a row.

Try doing the kegel exercises while walking, sitting and even standing around three to four times on a weekly basis.

Performing kegels on a regular basis can make your sex life more fun according to Dr Sandra Hilton, a doctor of physical therapy at Entropy Physiotherapy and Wellnessin Chicago, Illinois, Daily Star revealed.

Dr Hilton has been working in the field of men's health and sexual dysfunction since 1986.

"Fluid, flexible, and strong muscles make squatting, sitting, walking, and sex more enjoyable," she said, as quoted by Men's Health.

Men are advised to try and lift their penis in front of the mirror without using their hands in case they are unable to figure out the pelvic floors

If you are struggling to locate your pelvic floors the doctor suggests trying to lift your testicles without using your hands in front of a mirror.