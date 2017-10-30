Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has been axed from the ITV show following allegations of his inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a Manchester nightclub.

Langley, who has played the character of Todd Grimshaw in the ITV series since 2001, is no longer contacted by the producers. The actor played the show's first openly gay character.

The 34-year-old is reportedly "devastated" by the accusation as he refuted all allegations of wrongdoing. He also issued a statement confirming his departure from the show.

He stated: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour."

He added, "I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period."

He said he would make a further statement in due course when he was "able to do so."

The actor's departure has been confirmed by ITV as a spokesperson told The Sun: "Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street."

According to a report by Daily Mail, the actor's contract was ended on October 26 following an internal inquiry which is separate from any police investigation.

A source told Mail Online: "He has not filmed any scenes since the inquiry started, but scenes featuring Bruno will continue to be screened until December 24th. Storylines beyond this point have been rewritten."

It was also revealed that his character would be seen in the series until Christmas Eve this year as there are a couple of pre-recorded episodes.

Coronation Street airs on ITV at 7:30 pm ET.