Google said during the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that the owners of the new handsets will have unlimited free cloud storage for original-quality photos and videos only through the end of 2020.

The announcement led to confusion among the owners of last year's Pixel and Pixel XL, who were also promised unlimited free storage of original-quality photos and videos in Google Photo. Since Google didn't mention any expiration date for the original Pixel handsets, there was a concern about whether the unlimited storage facility would continue after three more years from now.

Android Police reached out to Google seeking a clarification, and the company told the publication that both the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL would continue to receive free unlimited original-quality storage for photos and videos without any time limitations.

The search giant also said that photos taken with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL won't be changed after 2020, and they would still be accessible as the original quality. However, after 2020, the images will be uploaded in "high-quality," which is considered slightly lower than original quality.

For those who are unaware, Google Photos is a cloud-storage service that lets users save photos and videos in two forms: original and high-quality. While users don't need to pay for uploading high-quality content, Google charges for storing original quality photos and videos after a set limit of storage is exhausted.

So, when it comes to cloud storage, Google still offers a better deal with the original Pixel handsets.

Launched on October 4, the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come with a lot of exciting features that make the devices stand out from the crowd. The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch AMOLED screen at a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels while the Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch P-OLED screen at a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels.

Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 chipset, and include other common specs like 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera.