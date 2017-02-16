After a worldwide survey was conducted to determine the public's favourite British BBC TV character, it has now been announced that the world loves the BBC character Sherlock. The "high-functioning sociopath" has won millions of hearts all over.

After being favoured by viewers in seven countries, Benedict Cumberbatch, who is one of the most popular faces of Sherlock, told the BBC that he was honoured that the world loved his portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's character. "Who would have thought a high-functioning sociopath could be so popular... all over the world?" he said.

According to the BBC, the poll saw more than 7,000 people between ages 18 and 64 from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the United States participating and casting their votes. About 30 per cent of respondents put Sherlock Holmes top, ahead of the Doctor of Doctor Who fame, Idris Elba's Luther, Fawlty Towers' Basil and Top Gear's Stig. Other competitors included Patsy Stone, Edmund Blackadder, Hyacinth Bucket, Vicar of Dibley and The Daleks. Ab Fab's Patsy Stone stood as the highest-ranking woman in the list.

The BBC also conducted a poll to find out the most iconic scenes from its world of television. And Sherlock topped that chart as well. Fans enjoyed Sherlock's death fall the most from all the moments listed in the poll. That was followed by Monty Python's Dead Parrot Sketch, Doctor Who's The Doctor's Regeneration, War and Peace's Ballroom Scene and Pride and Prejudice's Darcy emerging from lake.

Other scenes listed in the poll include: Basil attacking his car in Fawlty Towers, Attenborough with gorillas in Life on Earth, David Brent dancing in The Office, Murderer in bed from Luther and "Don't tell him, Pike!" from Dad's Army.