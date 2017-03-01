Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary was reportedly robbed of his belongings, recently, when he was holidaying with wife Debina Bonnerjee in Pattaya, Thailand.

The couple was in the city to celebrate Gurmeet's birthday. While their trip was quite relaxing, it was on the last day when the duo went shopping at a local market and Gurmeet realised that his travel bag was missing. According to a report in Miss Malini, the Wajah Tum Ho actor lost Rs 60,000, a pair of sunglasses worth Rs 1 lakh and few other personal belongings. If that trouble was not enough, the actor also couldn't lodge a police complaint as they had to return to India the same day.

A few months ago, Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao's house in Bandra, Mumbai, had been robbed. Kiran discovered last week that a ring and a diamond necklace, worth over Rs 53 lakh, were missing from her bedroom. Following this, her relatives filed a police complaint.

A few other Bollywood celebrities who were robbed of their belongings are:

Mallika Sherawat and her French partner were hit by three masked people outside their Paris flat with an intention to rob the couple. In 2015, Sonam Kapoor had registered a complaint with the Juhu police regarding a diamond necklace worth Rs 5 lakh that went missing from her bungalow.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's apartment was robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs. 3.25 lakh in August 2016. Sushmita Sen was robbed in Athens, Greece, in 2012 while she was on a vacation. Kajol had filed a complaint of 17 missing gold bangles from her home in Mumbai in 2013.

