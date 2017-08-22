Micromax is slowly bringing its A-game to the highly-competitive Indian smartphone market, where Chinese brands have disrupted the flow of late. After observing the market condition, it looks like Micromax is back on its feet. Micromax Canvas Infinity is the sole example of that.

After series of teasers, Micromax finally unveiled the Canvas Infinity at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. While other OEMs are fighting the same battles, Micromax changed the battlefield altogether. The India-based smartphone maker has already launched smartphones with dual cameras, huge batteries, optimum security and it's now time for more.

The race is beyond specs now and most of you would agree after looking at the Canvas Infinity, which is beautifully crafted to meet the sub-conscious demands of the consumers. Everyone demands a phone that stands out in the crowd and Micromax might have an answer for you all.

With an extraordinary craftsmanship, reliable specs and fulfilling camera, Micromax's Canvas Infinity is a total package minus the hefty price tag. The handset is targeted towards the mid-range segment and it is the company's first smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio display.

"With an 18:9 display, Canvas Infinity is the only smartphone to offer this technology at this price point. We will be expanding the Infinity range in the coming months, offering an unmatched smartphone experience to our users. Our vision has always been to democratize & massify technology and today's launch is no different," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder Micromax Informatics said in a statement.

Display and Design

Micromax Canvas Infinity features a 5.7-inch 18:9 Full Vision Wide Display, 1440x720 pixels resolution and 85 percent NTSC. Despite the large screen size, the 18:9 aspect ratio makes the phone handy just like the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and LG G6. It would have been hard to imaging using a 5.7-inch smartphone with a single hand last year, but the new design strategy has changed everything.

By using an 18:9 aspect ratio display, Micromax has also made the phone a visual treat.

Camera

Micromax might have focused heavily on the design of the Canvas Infinity, but it doesn't compromise on other important aspects. The camera on the Canvas Infinity is a reliable one. There is a 16MP front-facing shooter paired with soft selfie flash and face beauty modes for your Insta-worthy selfies. There's also a special real-time bokeh effect creator for your selfies, so you do not miss the dual camera setup in the phone.

On the rear, the phone has a 13MP shooter for all your landscape and portrait shots. We are yet to test the phone's camera for its capabilities, and we will share the details of the same in our upcoming review.

Performance

Micromax Canvas Infinity is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Given the phone's price, the Canvas Infinity is a complete package. The phone runs Android Nougat out-of-the-box, but it is guranteed to receive Android Oreo when available, which is great news for buyers.

The smartphone also has a 2,900mAh battery, which is not an ideal battery size for smartphones these days, but the configuration should help the phone last a full day with average consumption. The company is claiming the phone can last up to 11 hours on talk time.

The Canvas Infinity supports 4G VoLTE and has a fingerprint scanner placed at the back of the phone. Overall, Micromax is relying heavily on the design and camera aspects of the Canvas Infinity, which is a sound plan as it hits the basic requirements of average consumers.

Price and availability

Finally, the biggest question is how much is it going to cost in India. Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs. 9,999. The handset will be available exclusively on Amazon India from September 1 onwards. Interested buyers can register for the phone on the e-commerce platform. If you wish to wait for the phone's offline sale, it will happen at a later date.