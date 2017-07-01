America's Independence Day is on July 4 and popular e-retailer Best Buy has opened a mega sale. Though there are many interesting deals, the one that caught many eyeballs was Apple's iPhone SE due to the huge price cut. So, if you are one of those eyeing this handset for a while, now is the right time to grab it.

As listed on Best Buy, the iPhone SE is available at $4.99 per month (instalment) over two years for the 16GB variant on Sprint. The total amount payable is $119.76 against the market price of $449.99. The carrier also offers the 32GB variant at $10.41 per month over two years, amounting to $249.84 against the normal price of $449.99, and surprisingly, the 64GB model is priced lower than the 32GB variant as it can be purchased at $7.08 per month (24 months), or $169.92 against the market price of $499.99.

Consumers can start ordering the iPhone SE on July 1 after 2:23 pm.

On AT&T, only the 32GB and 128GB variants are available for purchase. The 32GB model is available for $8.33 per month over 30 months, which takes the total to $249.90, while the 128GB model can be bought for $11.66 per month over 30 months, which comes to $349.80 in total. The carrier will start taking the order at 2:23 pm on July 1.

On Verizon, both the 16GB and 32GB variants are priced at $10.37 per month over two months, which is $248.88 in total, and the carrier will start taking orders on July 1 after 3:33 pm. The 128GB is available for $14.54 over two years, which amounts to $348.96 after the end of the instalment.

The iPhone SE features a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), an A9 chip, an iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), a 2GB RAM, a 16GB/64GB/128GB internal storage (no microSD card slot), and a 1,624mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens.