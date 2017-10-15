Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have Rs 399 data pack offering unlimited data and free voice calling plan. Now, rival Vodafone too has introduced Rs 399 plan that offer unlimited 4G data and free voice calling facility.

Major telecom operators, including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) have been data war ever since Reliance Jio offered unlimited free data for three months to its customers in October last year.

Vodafone's new tariff plan offers 90GB of 4G data and unlimited voice call (local + STD) for six months, according to The Indian Express. However, the new plan is applicable only to prepaid users and there is no word on whether it is a limited offer or will continue for a long time.

It may be mentioned that Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan for prepaid users offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD+roaming). It also comes with Reliance Jio apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, HelloJio, JioVideoCall, JioShare, and JioGames.

However, Jio Prime customers (prepaid) can avail the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at Rs 399 with a 100 percent cash back. The only condition to get the pack is to recharge between October 12 and 18 with the offer to be activated starting October 19.

Bharti Airtel also has Rs 399 pack which offers unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and free local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

BSNL also offers a similar three-month tariff plan but at Rs 444. It offers unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day (no voice call offer). On the other hand, Idea's Rs 449 plan offers unlimited data for 70 days with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited free calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea numbers with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).