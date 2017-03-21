An extremely shocking incident came to light when the Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence against Women and Children went to the hostel campus of Maharani's Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women in Bengaluru to investigate an allegation of sexual harassment.

A knife-wielding nude man was roaming around in the hostel campus at night and stealing women's lingerie from the laundry section. In CCTV footage, the man was later seen wearing undergarments of hostel residents.

Karnataka Police have failed to trace the culprit despite it being over six months since the first time they were notified. The management too has not increased security within the college premises.

In one of the CCTV footage, the man was seen entering the premises by jumping the compound wall from the Bangalore Turf Club side. He was then seen holding a knife and walking around wearing undergarments of hostel residents.

The initial incident that was being investigated has led to the suspension of a Kannada lecturer. He was accused of molesting a student at the college. It is alleged that he had kissed a student.

A local politician, MLC VS Ugrappa, had also visited the college and said that around 15 lecturers need to be suspended as there are serious allegations against them, according to the Bangalore Mirror.