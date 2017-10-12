Hrithik Roshan is not only in news for his personal life issues, but has also grabbed headlines for his next project. The hunk will be seen next in Yash Raj Films' action movie alongside Tiger Shroff and the actress opposite him is the Befikre Kapoor.

Yes, you guessed it right! Hrithik and Tiger will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor in YRF's action entertainer. While Befikre tanked at the box office, this upcoming movie is said to be the biggest release next year.

Will Vaani get back her popularity and love from the audience with this flick? If you remember, Vaani broke many hearts in Befikre due to her looks. While many said that she went under the knife, others didn't like the Shubh Desi Romance actress in that character.

However, this time, she is appearing opposite two handsome hunks. Interestingly, one considers the other his guru. Tiger has always said that Hrithik is his idol and guru. It will be super exciting to see these two hunks in one movie. Isn't it?

Confirming this news, director Siddharth Anand said: "While the film has two lead actors — Hrithik and Tiger, there is only one girl in the film, who is cast opposite the former. I was looking for young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani."

"I have loved Vaani as an actor in both her films (Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre) and after meeting her I was completely convinced that she is the best girl for my film," he added.

In Shudh Desi Romance, Vaani proved that she has good acting skills, while in Befikre, she showed some killer dance moves. This 2019 Republic Day entertainer is set to hit the screens on January 25.