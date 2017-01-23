Prying and illegal drones have been plaguing global security forces around the world for some time now, especially, at global events where world leaders take the centre stage. At the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Swiss police, cantonal Graubunden deployed a new DroneGun from DroneShield to keep prying drones at bay, said a press release from the company.

The DroneGun works by simply jamming the signals of a drone. It resembles a futuristic hand-held rifle that has an effective range of 2km. The device hampers the communication between drones and their pilots.

The release also stated that the DroneGun was selected after a rigorous testing process. The gun was found to be the most "effective solution" to shield such high profile dignitaries.

The WEF in Davos saw the participation of about 300 people that includes world leaders like Xi Jingping, president of China, Joe Biden, outgoing vice president of US and John Kerry, outgoing Secretary of State of the US.

DroneShield said one of the key markets for the company is event security and it will be providing security against unwanted drones at this year's annual Boston Marathon event as well.

DroneShield is also developing a new weapon that can take out drone swarms. But this weapon might not be available for individual customers yet.