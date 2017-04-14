Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's Baahubali 2 is facing the wrath of Kannada groups in Karnataka. An objectionable speech made by Sathyaraj, (in 2008), who plays an important role in the film, is now haunting the team as the protesters are demanding an unconditional apology from the Tamil actor.

History

Way back in 2008, the issues between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu resurfaced after the latter laid the foundation for the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project. The Nadigar Sangam had organised a meet to condemn the Karnataka's government's opposition to the project.

Various celebrities took to the stage and many had slammed the Karnataka government's decision. In fact, Rajinikanth had slammed Kannada activists and he later apologised for one of his comments which had hurt the Kannadigas.

Interestingly, Sathyaraj's speech at the meet was largely ignored at that time as the heat was on Rajinikanth. The video of the speech took the internet by storm only in the recent times after Baahubali was released.

So, what is the video all about?

Sathyaraj had apparently targeted Rajinikanth, which had upset his fans back then. However, the actor, who is now popularly known as Kattappa, had blasted Kannadigas and called prominent Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj , "a comedy character." His entire speech can be watched below:

Why protests now?

It is interesting to note that the Kannada groups had not opposed the release of the first instalment of Baahubali, but they are protesting now because Sathyaraj has become a popular name with this franchise and it is the right time to target him for an apology, say Kannada groups.

The Kannada groups have threatened to stall the release in Bengaluru until Sathyaraj gives a convincing apology.