Android 8.0 Oreo's rollout had everyone excited. Google has already dispatched the new software update to select Nexus and Pixel devices and soon other third-party OEM phones will follow.

Amidst all the excitement, some users have come forward with terrible news about the OS update. As 9to5Mac pointed out, Android Oreo is costing some users their mobile data, even while connected to a Wi-Fi network, said a Redditor "Unusual_Sauce".

"After updating to Oreo last night, I received a huge spike in data usage, all the while being connected to WiFi. I contacted support and was told that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. In the meantime I have turned off mobile data while at home, so only WiFi is being used," the Redditor explained.

The Reddit thread picked up the pace when other users with similar problem chimed in. Some users said the root cause of the issue is Android Oreo enabled the "mobile data always active" setting under Developer Options, which is disabled by default. But there's no clarity on whether that's the only bug.

As a result of this setting, some users might incur hefty phone bills. It is a common practice to leave both Wi-Fi and mobile data on at all times, so the phone automatically picks up on a saved network and shut off mobile data.

While this bug shouldn't be a reason to panic for mobile users with unlimited data plans, it can still throttle the speed post the daily or monthly limit. But dealing with the costs of data can be excruciating for many users.

Until Google finds a permanent fix to the problem, users must stay alert. When connected to a Wi-Fi network, it is best to disable mobile network manually.

Users can check data usage by swiping down to Quick Settings, then tap and hold on Mobile Data. If you see an alarming spike in mobile data consumption, take precautionary measures immediately.