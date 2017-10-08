Sonam Kapoor and her 'best man ever' have been spotted together on several occasions.

And today being a special day for many single ladies 'in love' and married ones, looks like Sonam will be spending the day with her man - Anand Ahuja.

In an interesting video posted by Anand Ahuja on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor, dressed in an Indian attire looking beautiful, is opening a box of books.

Is that a gift from Anand for her on Karva Chauth today? Looks like she's planning to spend the day with her boyfriend.

Sonam Kapoor has been tight-lipped about her love life but her holiday pictures and several appearances with Anand Ahuja have only made the rumours of them dating stronger.

The couple's mutual love for shoes is very evident from their pictures on the social media. Anand is obsessed with shoes and now his rumoured girlfriend also loves his label. The fashionistas are nowadays ditching high heels for comfy sneakers.

Both of them love keeping their love-life under wraps but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about a budding romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures. Their favourite hashtag #everydayphenomenal is very much what they feel being together.

Anand Ahuja seems to be close to Sonam's family and friends too. In fact, Anil Kapoor in an interview with Pune Mirror said, "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam's prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media."

Sonam said in a recent interview: "They are, in fact, my role models (her parents Anil and Sunita) for a picture perfect marriage. I have always modelled them as an ideal couple and learnt from them that best friends make the best couples."

Do you think she is hinting to her boyfriend with the statement, "best friends make the best couples"?

Let's hope they make it official soon.