Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to share screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan. While Aamir had played the role of a father of four daughters in Dangal, latest buzz suggests that Big B will be seen as Aamir's on-screen dad in Thugs of Hindostan.

Amitabh will play the role of Aamir's on-screen father in their upcoming movie, according to Bollywoodlife. There are also rumours that the duo will be seen as pirates in the film.

However, there is no official confirmation on the roles of the two lead characters in the much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan. There have been speculations on the female lead of the movie as well. While the leading lady of the Aamir, Amitabh-starrer is yet to be confirmed, names of actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, among others have been doing the rounds.

Earlier, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was rumoured to be a part of the movie, but she recently denied the buzz. Another report in Miss Malini.com had said that Fatima was rejected by the makers of the movie over a kissing scene with Aamir.

It was reported that Aamir will share a kissing scene with the film's female lead. However, Aditya Chopra felt that it will not go down well with the audience as Fatima had played Aamir's daughter in Dangal. Nevertheless, while hunt for the Thugs of Hindostan heroine is still on, shooting of the movie is likely to commence from May.