Do you wish to live in the safest house in the US? Just shell out $14.7 million, and you can be the owner The Rice House in Alpharetta, Georgia, said to be "one of, if not the, safest home in America," and it has just hit the market.

The mansion is an 8-bedroom, 36,000 square-feet fortress spread over a 3.5 acre land in a gated community. The mansion boasts of luxurious amenities, including a private theatre, bowling alley, infinity swimming pool, indoor shooting range, private museum, wine cellar and commercial-grade elevators.

Apart from eight bedrooms, the mansion has three kitchens and14 bathrooms – nine full baths and six partial baths. Built in 2010, the mansion's master and guest bedrooms have ballistic doors "that can withstand fire from an AK-47 assault rifle," Bloomberg reported.

The car vault, hidden by a waterfall, can park 30 vehicles. There are secret doors that will take you to a 15,000-square-feet bunker, where anyone can conceivably hole up for years. A former US Justice Department secure installation designer oversaw the security features of the house.

The owner spent around $30 million and six years building the house, which he wanted to use as a family legacy, but his son was not interested in living there.

"This is a home where you could put a $20 million painting on the wall and sleep comfortably at night. The same goes for your family," listing broker Paul Wegener, of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, told Bloomberg.

"He said to me, 'If anyone wants to get me, they can find me at Chick-fil-A,'" Wegener said.

The Rice House is relisted for $14.7 million, which is a drop from the original price $17.5 million. The estate needs to be finished and that could cost an additional $3 million to $5 million, according to the publication.