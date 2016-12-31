CamSoda, one of the most popular adult webcam platforms in the world, is stepping into the future with its innovative idea of beaming holographic porn into your homes in the most-affordable way. You can trade in one of your Starbucks orders to experience live holographic streaming of CamSoda's "camgirls" on a smartphone or a tablet.

The adult entertainment site will demonstrate the first-of-a-kind Holo-Cam technology at the upcoming AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas next month. This is certainly a step-up from the regular two dimensional viewing and virtual reality tech as it delivers an interactive 3D chat option.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of Holo-Cam, which allows users to interact with cam girls in an immersive experience like never before," Daron Lundeen, president of CamSoda, said in a blog post. "Now, users can interact with cam models right in their very own environment by beaming a live cam girl through their own phone/tablet. This is a huge milestone not only for us but the industry at large, and we're excited to be leading the charge. We encourage our fans to check out the Holo-Cam shows over at CamSoda," he added.

When you think of holograms, you'd be imaging the hi-tech, advanced machineries beaming lasers out of them or a large cylinder to showcase interactive 3D images. Well, you are partly right in thinking so, but Holo-Cam setup is not quite like that. Good news is it will cost less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Holo-Cam uses affordable transparent pyramids, which are available for as low as $1.50 online. The holographic image of a CamSoda model will appear inside that pyramid. Bigger the screen and pyramid, bigger will be the holograms.

In order to begin a holographic cam show, users can access the live stream, fix the 3D hologram protector on the phone or tablet, switch to landscape mode and start watching. Users can also interact with the cam model via voice command (it doesn't get any real than this) or by typing instructions on their computer.

According to the company, the holograms are roughly half the size of the display screen. So, now you know where to use those large tablets you stopped carrying around.

CamSoda says Holo-Cam shows will be available for free for the first month, but it will also be available as a part of a weekly show. Private shows will be available at additional cost.

Life-size demo at AVN

Well, CamSoda has promised to showcase holograms of its popular models in a 4 feet display at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo from January 18 to 21. It is unclear if you can get that setup for your home, but we'll know more after AVN.

Below is a sample SFW video: