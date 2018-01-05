The Agnyaathavaasi fever is slowly gripping South India even as the countdown for the release has begun. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer film will appear before the audience on January 10. With only a few days left for the release, the advance ticket booking has kick-started.

Not just the fans of Pawan Kalyan, film actors too are keenly awaiting the release of Agnyaathavaasi. And one celebrity who does not want to hide her excitement about watching the 'first day first show' is none other than Sanjjanaa Galarani.

"#Agnyaathavaasi , counting hours before #TrivikramSrinivas sets records with the release all over again with the demigod of tollywood @PawanKalyan himself jai ho . 1st day show it will be for me [sic]," Sanjjanaa wrote on Twitter.

Sanjjanaa is a big fan of Pawan Kalyan and has never shied away from expressing her love on the Power Star of Tollywood. It may be recalled that she had worked with him in the Power Star's Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the release of Agnyaathavaasi is happening in a full swing. The film will have special premieres in the US a day before the movie hits the screens in India.

Agnyaathavaasi has united director Trivikram Srinivas with Pawan Kalyan for the third time after hit films like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Their previous ventures had turned out to be hits which have left the audience to expect no more than a better entertainer than their earlier works that will set the box office on fire.

The S Radha Krishna-produced film has Anirudh Ravichander's music and V Manikandan's cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the movie.