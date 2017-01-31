Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with his hit Golmaal franchise once again. The fourth instalment (Golmaal Again) of the comedy movie is said to have the same star cast, except Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Ki and Ka actress will be replaced by the evergreen Tabu in Golmaal 4. The Fitoor actress hasn't been seen in a comedy flick since Hera Pheri, thus, it would be interesting to see her funny side after a long time. "I wasn't shocked or surprised when I was offered the film. I have always loved the Golmaal series and was quite excited about being a part of it. Ajay (Devgn) is a friend and I also know the remaining cast, and working with friends is always wonderful," Tabu told the Times of India.

The versatile actress confessed that comedy is one of her favourite genres, but she doesn't have any preference while choosing a film. "I really don't have any preferences, biases or prejudices against any kind of cinema. I take up whatever is interesting. People will always approach you with what they think you are good at. I am glad that there are certain kind of roles people identify me with. At the same time, it's great that somebody like Rohit (Shetty) thought of casting me in a film like Golmaal," she added.

Apart from the first instalment, Golmaal starred Kareena in the other two parts as well. Now, it looks like the diva will not be a part of the movie anymore. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor have been the permanent actors of the flick and now, Tabu will join the team. Also, Parineeti Chopra is the new face in the film.

Tabu and Ajay have earlier worked together and their last film was Drishyam. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tabu might be a part of Kamala Das biopic, in which she will replace Vidya Balan. Ajay is currently busy shooting Baadshaho.