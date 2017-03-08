Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, feels that among the younger lot of actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer will be the first to get married.

In an interview with Bombay Times, when Varun was asked about his marriage plans, he said that he felt the Bajirao Mastani actor would settle down the fastest reasoning that the naughtiest ones always gets hitched first. "I think maybe Ranveer will settle down the fastest. I guess the naughtiest ones always go first," he told Bombay Times.

The news will surely leave Ranveer's fans excited and we wonder if Deepika Padukone is ready to tie the knot. After all, Ranveer and Deepika have been rumoured to be dating for the longest time now.

It should be mentioned here that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor had recently confessed that he wanted to get married and would love to have babies. However, with him believing that Ranveer would be the first one to get married, has raised quite a few eyebrows.

In the same interview, Varun also opened up about young actors hesitating to be a part of comedy films and said, "Frankly, I sometimes feel I am the only person who is doing something new. Tell me, who else is doing comedy? Akshay Kumar is the only actor, who is actually doing comedy today.

"I don't think we can think of one young actor who is doing it. I am not saying that is good or bad, they are doing great things that they think is right and I am drawn to the kind of films I like doing," he added.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also has Alia Bhatt in female lead. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is a romantic comedy drama set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The film's trailer and songs have raised the curiosity among movie buffs. Also, Varun and Alia's chemistry has left the audience amazed.