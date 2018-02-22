A teenage boy in Gowa in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province has baffled medical experts after he laid 20 eggs out of his bum. Akmal, the 14-year-old, has been laying eggs since 2015, local media reported.

On Monday, the teenager laid two eggs in front of the doctors, which has baffled medical experts who believe that it is impossible for humans to lay eggs.

A team of doctors in Syech Yusuf Hospital has examined the eggs and said that they are chicken eggs. The doctors also say that the eggs were deliberately shoved into his rectum.

"Our suspicion is that the eggs were deliberately shoved [into Akmal's rectum]. But we did not see it directly," local media Detik quoted Muhammad Taslim, a spokesman for the hospital, as saying.

"Scientifically [chicken] eggs cannot form inside the human body. It's impossible, especially in the digestive system."

Taslim said that Akmal will be put into quarantine for a week for examination.

Meanwhile, his father has said that he has never swallowed whole eggs and there is no black magic involved.

"In two years he laid 18 eggs and 2 today, so in total there have been 20. I cracked the first egg and its content was all yellow, no white. A month later I cracked another one, and its content was all white and no yellow," Detik quoted Rusli as saying.

"He never swallowed eggs whole, why would he do that? I am an imam (cleric) in my village, so there's no voodoo. I only believe in the Lord," he said.

This is not the first time when a person laid eggs in Indonesia. Elderly man Kakek Sinin in Tanjung Wangi, North Jakarta, had shocked everyone when he laid eggs in 2015. He said that the eggs, which looked like chicken eggs, came out of his bum.

"Usually the eggs come out once every three months. But this month I've already laid three eggs," Detik quoted Sinin as saying. "This has happened since 1998. I was treated at a hospital once, and I even went to the police."