Susi Ganeshan has come up with a sequel to his 2006 hit movie Thiruttu Payale with fresh cast and crew. The latest movie has Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Sanam Shetty, Vivek, Robo Shankar and others are in the supporting cast.

Vidyasagar has composed the music for Thiruttu Payale 2 and Nee Paarkum and Neenda Naal tracks have been well-received by the viewers. It has P Chelladurai's cinematography and Raja Mohammad's editing.

Thiruttu Payale 2 is a thriller in which Bobby Simha plays the role of a cop and Amala Paul is his wife. The movie is not about good versus evil, but a clash between the two characters with grey shades. It is coming out with an underlying message about the danger of getting trapped in social media with strangers.

Hype

The first part of the movie had impressed the viewers. Hence, there will always be more expectations when made on a hit franchise.

The second part hit the headlines through Amala Paul's bold role. The actress' intimate scenes with Bobby Simha have drawn the attention of the viewers. Without shedding clothes and by just wearing simple sarees, she appeared as glamorous as ever.

Moreover, the presence of powerhouse performers like Bobby Simha and Prasanna have spiked the viewers' interest in Thiruttu Payale 2. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? See what the audience say: