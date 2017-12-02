Amala Paul, Bobby Simha and Prasanna-starrer Thiruttu Payale 2 has been hit by piracy. The movie with different qualities has been illegally uploaded by some torrents.

Susi Ganeshan-directorial has opened to fairly positive reviews. A happy couple's lives are messed up by an unexpected intruder and how they overcome the tough phase forms the crux of the story.

The makers were expecting the collections to improve during the weekends, but the leak of the flick on torrents sites will have an impact on the business of Amala Paul's film.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by the governments, none of them has become successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies (of both good and poor print quality) have made their way to the internet within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

In the recent months, movies such as Ajith's Vivegam and Vijay's Mersal have also been hit by piracy although there were campaigns to prevent the movie being leaked online.