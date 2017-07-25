Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran is basking in the success of his back-to-back blockbusters and he has now announced on joining hands with director Viji Thampi again after a long gap of eight years.

"I am meeting Viji sir after a long time. It's been a while since he has directed a movie. I am not revealing its name or any other details. But he will be directing one of the biggest projects in Malayalam, and I will be acting in it. He will officially reveal other details on the project soon, and you will realise why he was away from movies after watching it," Prithviraj revealed during a recent function.

It has to be noted that the previous two movies of the duo -- Krithyam (2005) and Nammal Thammil (2009) -- were flops in the acting career of Prithviraj raising doubts on how well their next outing will be. A few netizens have already stated that the filmmaker is "outdated" and most of his recent movies have opened to below average response from the audience.

Viji Thampi's last release Nadodimannan in 2013 had also bombed at the box office in Kerala, and the movie had marked the reunion of the director with Dileep after 17 years. Similar was the fate of Malayalam movies Nadakame Ulakam, April Fool, Chemistry and Badadosth, among many others. Therefore, will Prithviraj and Viji's third movie break the jinx? Only time will tell. The makers of the upcoming film are expected to announce more details on the projects soon.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, one of the busiest actors in Malayalam, has a handful of projects in his kitty. The young actor, who was last seen in Jiyen Krishnakumar's directorial venture Tiyaan, has Adam Joan, Vimaanam, My Story, Detroit Crossing, Aadu Jeevitham and Karnan lined up for next three years.

Watch video of Prithviraj announcing his next with Viji Thampi here: