Kylie Jenner has been accused of using Photoshop in a recent social media post. The 19-year-old has been slammed down by her fans for slimming down her legs in the recent Instagram post shared by boyfriend Tyga.

Fans suspect that Kylie had a new wart on her right knee. The younger Jenner sister has never shied away from flaunting her curves and public display of affection with her rapper boyfriend.

The reality TV star is seen sitting on the rapper's lap as he snuggles her from behind. According to Daily Mail, some followers spotted a fake wart on Jenner's leg which seemed to be a "third nipple." Her fans were left bewildered as one of them commented, "It looks like there's a huge mole or some kind of bump on her knee!!" A follower took a dig into it and said, "It's a nipple on her shrunken leg!!! I thoroughly enjoy these stupid girls. Money can't fix stupid!" while another fan asked, "Is that a mole on her knee?"

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Alongside, the celebrity also had to face accusation of photoshopping her legs on the picture — 'Why does her right leg look skinnier than the other?'

After a series of baffling response by followers, one follower wrote on the Instagram post explaining: "It's not a nipple! Y'all are clearly blind! That's ball thing is connected to a tiny talk and it is part of a plant. And her right leg only looks bigger because of the Sun! Go to spec savers people!!!!!"

Another one also tried to clarify the confusion while commenting, "Lol srsly... if you actually look close enough you can see there is a bent gold part that the ball at the end is attached too... I love how people assumed she photoshopped a fricken nipple on her knee.. cos yeah THAT MAKES TOTAL SENSE."

The couple went on a vacation to Mexico accompanied by Tyga's four-year-old son King Cairo and Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods.

The Jenner sisters were recently spotted at the 74th Golden Globes after party. The duo looked stunning in their glamorous gowns flashing some leg with sexy thigh-high slits.