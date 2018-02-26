A thief in Barcelona used a dildo to break a glass cabinet in a renowned sex shop, which is reportedly favored by celebs like Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow, and stole stocks worth £35,000 ($49,179), including a 24-carat gold vibrator.

The CCTV footage of the burglary showed the robber breaking into the Love Stop on Carrer dels Escudellers in Barcelona and going straight for the glass chamber placed at the center of the shop which featured the exclusive items. This shop is famous for its unique collection.

The thief tried breaking the cabinet but failed to do so and eventually took a boomerang-shaped dildo to break it, reported the Daily Mail.

The robber took four dildos including the gold-plated vibrator worth £15,000 ($21,084) and left the shop.

A police spokesman said the thief knew what he was doing as after breaking into the shop he went straight to the central display cabinet that contained the high-class vibrators and the gold-plated sex toy.

He also said the thief would not be able to make much profit as he forgot to take the charger meant specifically for the vibrator. The thief might also not be successful in melting the dildo down.

The police have revealed that the burglar did not wear any gloves and hence his fingerprints, present all over the shop, can help them catch the suspect.

