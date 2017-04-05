While the worlds of Marvel and DC could never collide, there has been one exception. This year, two movies from the DC and Marvel will set the stage for the releases that follow – Wonder Woman and Thor, respectively.

While Wonder Woman is an important step for DC towards the Justice League, Thor will act as an important bridge leading up to the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers untitled sequel. But there is one unique connection between the two movies – the theme, reveals director Patty Jenkins.

Jenkins was supposed to be in charge of bringing Thor: The Dark World to life. She had done the preparatory work for the Marvel – themes, ideas and treatment. But due to creative differences, Jenkins's Thor dream didn't materialise as Marvel handed over the director's hat to Alan Taylor.

But her ideas made way to DC's Wonder Woman. "They're very similar in a lot of ways," Jenkins told ComicBook.com. "It's a lot of the same questions and a lot of the same struggles that I was interested in Thor's story or here, although in that case it was the second movie so it would never have been as pure and as simple fan arc so I really think it was meant to be that I ended up doing this one, which I had always wanted to do anyway. And I got to do it in a kind of bigger and purer arc rather than putting it in that other story," she said.

The Wonder Woman director also spoke about the film's treatment. "We definitely went for making a funny film. I was always basing it on Superman I and on Indiana Jones. I wanted to make a classic film where you're laughing and you're in love with them and then they're off on a fun great adventure. It's definitely in the pursuit of our film," she told the website.

The plotline of Wonder Woman: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman is directed by Jenkins, and stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis. The film will be released on June 2.