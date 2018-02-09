We have earlier reported that Xiaomi is developing the next iteration of its popular MIUI custom ROM. The Chinese company is expected to roll-out the next version of MIUI sometime in the second quarter of 2018. Xiaomi is even running an opinion poll on its official MIUI forum asking users to vote what they prefer the next version of MIUI to be called – MIUI 10 or MIUI X.

And now, a new leak has surfaced online suggesting the list of Xiaomi smartphones which will receive the MIUI 10 update.

As per the list, Xiaomi will be releasing the MIUI 10 update to more than 40 of its devices including smartphones and tablets. However, the company won't be releasing the update for its smartphones released back in 2012. This means, the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM, which Xiaomi promised to these devices a few months ago, will be the final update these devices will ever receive.

That said, Xiaomi will roll out the update to devices that were launched in 2013 and later, although the MIUI 10 update might not bring Android Oreo for most of these devices.

Complete list of eligible devices for MIUI 10 update:

As we mentioned before, the MIUI 10 update will be available only for smartphones and tablets that were launched after 2012.

The list includes:

Xiaomi Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi 4s, Mi 4C, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5X, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 3/Note 3 Pro, Redmi Note 4/Note 4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S/ 3S Prime, Redmi Pro and Redmi 3X.

Xiaomi's tablets – Mi Pad, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 3 – are also rumored to get the update.

Bear in mind though that Xiaomi won't be releasing the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.0 Oreo for all the smartphones. For older smartphones, it will most likely roll out MIUI 10 based on older iterations of Android. For instance, Redmi Note 3, which recently received the MIUI 9.2 Global Stable ROM update, did not receive any Android version upgrade as the MIUI 9.2 update was based on Android Marshmallow.

List of the devices that won't get MIUI 10 update:

As per the leak, dated smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime Redmi Note 4G, and Mi Note – will not receive the MIUi 10 update.

However, it is interesting to note that phones like the Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi Note 4G and Mi Note, which were released in 2013 or later, are also mentioned in the list of ineligible smartphones. So, we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt, although the list seems to be legit going by Xiaomi's standards.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is currently hard at work developing MIUI 10. According to Xiaomi, MIUI 10 will be a lot smarter rather than faster, as the UI is expected to bring over special artificial intelligence (AI) features on board. And although we do not exactly know when Xiaomi will announce the update, we will keep you posted on this as we receive more information.