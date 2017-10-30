For more than a year, a group of volunteers in Damascus have been helping the animal victims of the countrys conflict, giving stray or abused dogs and cats a home at their shelter. The Syrian Team for Animal Rescue (or STAR) takes care of hundreds of animals, and says it has treated animals with wounds, and taken in those left behind by owners fleeing conflict.
These wounded animals are being saved from Syrias civil war
- October 30, 2017 20:42 IST
