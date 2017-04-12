The competition in the smartphone industry is not limited to a particular price range, but the entry-level phones seem to gain a lot of traction in emerging markets such as India. The demand for low-budget phones has driven OEMs to launch new phones in the market, and it seems like there's a new player testing the waters in this new arena.

Motorola has established a trustworthy brand name for its budget smartphones with series like Moto G and Moto E. Now, the Lenovo-owned tech giant is planning to launch new smartphones under the Moto C series, which will cater to the first-time smartphone buyers. Continuing the traditional practice, Motorola is going to launch Moto C and Moto C Plus to kick off the new series, and we probably know what models come after that (Moto C2 and C2 Plus may be?).

While the launch time frame for the Moto C and Moto C Plus is a mystery for now, known mobile tipster Evan Blass shared the complete spec-sheet of both phones online. By the looks of it, both Moto C and Moto C Plus bring a new sense of competition to the affordable smartphone range considering the pricing is right.

Moto C is said to feature a 5-inch FWVGA display with 854x480 pixel resolution, a 5MP primary camera with LED flash, and a 2MP front snapper with flash. It is powered by a 32-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android 7.0 Nougat and a 2,350mAh battery. Since it is an entry level model, most likely the cheapest Moto phone ever, it will come in 3G and 4G models.

The 4G variant of the phone will have a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek chipset, and double storage with autofocus rear camera.

As for the Moto C Plus, which is suggested to be a premium variant of the Moto C, the specs include a 5-inch HD display, 1.3GHz quad-core 64-bit MediaTek chipset, 1GB/2GB RAM configurations, 4G LTE support, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front snapper. It will also feature a microSD card slot to support extra storage than the built-in 16GB and pack a larger 4,000mAh battery.

Both smartphones are expected to run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. Buyers will have the option to choose from gold, white, black and red colour options. The pricing of the phones will remain a major deciding factor and anything below Rs. 10,000 for these phones will make a reasonable buy.