McDonalds is not the only western company with a different name in China. The food company just registered its name on paper as Golden Arches. See what other western companies have different names in the country.
These western companies have very different names in China
McDonalds is not the only western company with a different name in China. The food company just registered its name on paper as Golden Arches. See what other western companies have different names in the country.
- October 27, 2017 08:54 IST
-