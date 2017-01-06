The International Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas is serving as a platform for some of the most innovative tech gadgets we will ever see. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles etc have set the futuristic ball rolling.

There are some really cool gadgets that every tech enthusiast wishes to own and then there are these wacky tech devices that are useful in their own unique sense. We handpicked some of the best gadgets from the CES event that fall under this category.

It is worth mentioning that these tech gadgets take simple ideas to enhance user experience.

Hypersuit

Virtual reality has been the focus for several startups at CES 2017, but a French firm THEORY has taken things a notch higher. The startup's Hypersuit will make you feel like a superhero (Iron Man, Super Man or any one of your choice).

Hypersuit is designed to enhance your virtual reality gaming experience. Users can lie on this movable exoskeleton platform and rest the arms on the side wings to control the direction of your virtual flight. To add more realistic touch, there is a fan that blows wind on the user's face, which is the icing on the cake.

Virtual reality shoes

If you think the Hypersuit is the limit of best utilising VR tech, then you have seen nothing. Japanese startup Cerevo launched the Taclim VR shows at the CES 2017 show, which lets you use your feet to interact with what you see in virtual reality. Isn't that convenient now?

There are vibrating sensors integrated within the shows that will give haptic feedback to the wearer to give a sense of walking on the virtual surfaces they see in the VR headset.

Hair-growth helmet

The challenges one faces with hair growth are unlimited. Resorting to countless hair treatments but returning with failed results can leave you in despair. Apira Science is using technology to help you with hair growth using its iGrow helmet.

Complete with red lasers and LEDs, iGrow system can stimulate hair growth by activating the hair growing cell walls. As a result, you will gain your normal hair growth, at least that's what the company claims.

Vibrating shorts

Not exactly what you are thinking, but the Spinali Design shorts have two vibrating sensors on each side of the belt, which help with navigation. These smart jeans connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and tell the wearer when to take a left or right by buzzing the respective side. This way, you won't have to take out your phone every time to see the directions to reach an unknown destination.

As an add-on, these shorts buzz even when there is an incoming call or text, so even if you don't have the phone on you, there will be no more missed calls.

Willow breast pump

To all the mothers out there, Willow has a set of two breast pumps, which can be worn inside a bra. The breast pumps work automatically based on the wearer's flow. There is a bag inside the breast pumps to collect the pumped milk and the pumping stops as soon as the bag is full.

These rechargeable breast pumps can last five pumping sessions or last a single session on 20 minutes of charge. Using a smartphone app, wearer can track the volume of breast milk and the time spent pumping.

Willow breast pumps are discreet and help women continue their work without having to spare exclusive time, hindering the daily activities. They are priced at $429.99 and the reusable bags are available at $0.50 a piece.