Are you tired of accidentally dropping your smartphones often? Be it a flagship smartphone like the iPhone X or basic entry-level smartphones, a decent fall can easily crack the display only to burn a hole in your pocket to repair that.

Accidental falls are no exception even for the most careful handlers. It is better to be safe than sorry to avoid such incidents. Affordable smartphone manufacturer Intex Technologies on Wednesday launched two new budget smartphones that suit people with butter fingers the best.

Intex Aqua X1 and Aqua X1+ come with shatterproof display toughened multiple times than a traditional glass. Guaranteeing the sturdiness of the phones, Intex is offering one-time screen replacement warranty on both phones, but it is unlikely you'll need that.

"The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features - 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smartphone and will be a delight for all," Nidhi Markanday, director at Intex Technologies, said in a statement.

But what really makes these shatterproof smartphones attractive is the pricing. The Aqua X1 is priced at Rs. 7,499 and the Aqua X1+ costs Rs. 8,499. For that price, the features offered in both phones make them suitable for budget shoppers.

Intex Aqua X1 and X1+ come with 4G VoLTE support, fingerprint scanner for security, 5.2-inch HD IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front snapper both with LED flash. Under the hood, the phones pack 2,800mAh battery and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor.

The only difference between the two phones is the RAM and storage configuration. The Aqua X1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage powers the Aqua X1+. Both phones have microSD card support up to 128GB.

Both phones come in three colours — black, champagne and blue.