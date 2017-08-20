It is common knowledge that Samsung takes more time than expected to roll out new software update to its handsets. More than that, the company doesn't reveal its list of devices that are eligible to get firmware, leaving its consumers in the dark. We are still not sure which of its handsets will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update but enough hint has been up in public domain on this.

Having seeded Android 7.0 Nougat update to some of its non-flagship smartphones like Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017), it appears like the South Korean technology giant is getting ready to release the firmware to some of its handsets, including Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro and Tab-series.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) got Android 7.0 Nougat update not long after it was listed on Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, several other handset namely the Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7 have spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, giving a ray of hope to the owners of these handsets that the elusive firmware update could be near.

There is no time frame when these handsets will get the firmware but Samsung fans may expected the firmware roll out to happen before the latest Android 8.0 Oreo is is made available to the public.

Other Samsung handsets that are expected to get Android 7.0 Nougat update but are yet to be listed on Wi-Fi Alliance include Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro.