It's the season of love and Valentine's Day is just around the corner. But if you still haven't decided what gifts to buy for your special someone, mobile phones make for excellent Valentine's Day gifts, take our word for it. It gets even better when they come in the color of love itself – Red.

If you're a tech-savvy guy who's planning to buy the perfect Valentines gift, then these phones will help you express your love in the most elegant manner. Pack them in a nice gift box along with some chocolates and with lots of hearts, and we guarantee that your lover would definitely love it.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red

There's no denying that the OnePlus 5T is among the best smartphones out there. It's got the latest 18:9 display, the best camera in its segment, and a speedy Snapdragon 835 chipset, and what makes it even special is the Limited Edition Lava Red color option, which in our opinion is the best smartphone that you could gift your lover this Valentine's Day.

Vivo V7+ Red Infinite Love Limited Edition

If your lover is into designer clothes and selfies, then Vivo has a perfect smartphone for you. The Vivo V7+ Red Infinite Love Limited Edition packs the same specs as a regular Vivo V7+ including the 24MP selfie camera, but what makes it special is the Red color and the fact that it has been designed in collaboration with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

What more, the phone features a gold-coloured heart-shaped motif at the back with Manish Malhotra's name below it. The Vivo logo is also accentuated in gold and the rim surrounding the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and antenna lines too have been beautifully done up in gold.

The exquisite phone is currently in-stock on Amazon.in (product link).

Honor 7X Limited Edition Red

We know, the Honor 7X Red variant is currently not on sale on Amazon India, but it will go on sale in the coming days. However, Honor hasn't revealed on which date. But if you are not too particular about the red color, you can buy it in the regular colors, we personally like the Blue colorway (product link).

At Rs 12,999 the Honor 7X makes for a good Valentine gift. Meanwhile, you can also look at the Honor 9 Lite as well.