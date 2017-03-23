Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have won hearts on-screen with their chemistry in Student of the Year and Kapoor & Sons. Rumours of them dating have been doing the rounds for a long time, but now it seems they are not shying away anymore.

There have been many instances when the duo has indirectly admitted that they are in love. When Alia appeared on Koffee With Karan 5, she said that she has gotten more than what she wanted from her love life.

Alia and Sidharth have been spotted together at several events, including movie dates, lunch dates and others. He even paid a visit to Alia's residence on her birthday at midnight. Recently, the couple was seen on a movie date as they went to watch Anushka Sharma's Phillauri together.

The good part was they were not shying away from the shutterbugs this time. They were in the backseat of their car, smiling for the camera and one can see their connection in those pictures.

Take a look at the photos here: