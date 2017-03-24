Sunny Leone recently has been on a vacation to Mexico along with her husband Daniel Weber. Chilling on the beach in bikini, the actress shared a number of photos and videos on Instagram.

Sunny seemed to have a lot of fun along with her hubby. She is seen sporting different bikinis, and as always, the Mastizaade actress looked super hot.

The stunning landscape in the background, make the Instagram posts truly sizzle. One video showed Sunny riding piggy back on her husband.

The actress showed her sizzling as well as goofy side in the latest posts. Sunny is very active on social media as she loves sharing her pictures and videos with her fans. Sunny is considered one of the hottest Bollywood divas, and these photos and videos are a testimony to that.

Although none of her recent movies fared well at the box office, Sunny had grabbed many eyeballs with her sexy dance moves alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Check Sunny's bikini pictures and videos from her vacation:

So nice to finally be on a beach vacation Cancun Mexico!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Finally getting some sun and a tan!!! So so nice! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Tan tan tan!!! Yay! Love the sun here! cancun Mexico!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Fun on beach!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Sweet sexy man!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Last day on the beach with @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT